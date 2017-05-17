RadioandMusic
News |  17 May 2017 12:44

Taylor Swift goes to Gigi Hadid for advice

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has revealed that she looks up to her friend and model Gigi Hadid whenever she needs an advice.

Swift feels that Hadid has an "incredible ability to see all sides of a situation", reports eonline.com.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people," Swift told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"Gigi's number one rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response.

"She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that," Swift added.

(Source: IANS)

