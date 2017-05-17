RadioandMusic
Miley Cyrus blames father for twerking phase

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus says her twerking phase was a result of spending too much time with her father and singer-songwriter Billy Ray during her formative years.

The 24-year-old singer opened about that phase of her life last week during an appearance on radio show ‘Zach Sang Show’, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former Disney star was asked if she would consider doing reboot of her famous show ‘Hannah Montana’ - in which she featured for four years with her father.

"Probably not," she responded, and joked that a reboot would require her to spend more time with her father.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker added: "I didn't get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad...That was really hard, every day from like 11 to 18. And then I started driving my dad towards the end because I could start driving, and then my grandma went with me.

"So that was a lot of time spent, dad and grandma, which is why when I turned 18, you wondered why I was twerking at the rapper Juicy J show. I just spent 10 years everyday with my dad and grandma. I had to break free."

The singer shed her Disney image in 2013 with sexually explicit behaviour while promoting her fourth album ‘Bangerz’. She surprised her fans in June 2013 at a Juicy J concert when she took the stage and started twerking.

(Source: IANS)

