News |  17 May 2017 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Kumaar to bring back 'Ishq Tera Tadpave'

MUMBAI: Do you remember the Punjabi track ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’ that became an instant hit back in the 90s. Well, that track is now making a comeback.

Lyricist Kumaar is known for songs like, ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’, ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’, ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and ‘Hangover’, will be bringing back his debut chartbuster number Sukhbir’s ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’. The song is being remade for Irrfan Khan starrer film ‘Hindi Medium’.

"It's ironic how my first song became a super hit. If you think about it, it's a track with sad lyrics but today, despite so many years, no wedding is complete without this track," says Kumaar who has also written ‘Jindri’ for ‘Hindi Medium’.

Call it his upbringing in Punjab or his knack for quirks, Kumaar is known amongst music composers and filmmakers for spinning words that even Google may not explain or may want to add once they become popular? How else do you describe ‘Requestaan Paayiaan Ve...(Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan)’ and maybe it's the innovation that lends him a nomination at music and film awards every year! Be it with ‘Baby Doll’ in 2014 or ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ in 2015 or ‘Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull’ in 2016.

Interestingly, Kumaar has been lucky for even some of the upcoming music composers who have famously struck gold after working with him, but the lyricist is too humble to acknowledge that. "I just believe in God's grace. They became famous because of their tunes, lucky for me, that I could help their journey with my words," says the modest writer.

The lyricist’s upcoming projects include, ‘Atithi in London’, ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Mubarakah’, ‘Lucknow Central’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’.

