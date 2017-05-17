Devi Sri Prasad replaces Harris Jayaraj in 'Saamy 2'

MUMBAI: Composer Devi Sri Prasad has replaced Harris Jayaraj, who was originally signed for Vikram's upcoming sequel to his own 2003 Tamil blockbuster ‘Saamy’, the makers announced on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the makers confirmed that Devi Sri Prasad has been brought in as the replacement for Harris Jayaraj.

It was further added that the project marks the fifth time collaboration of Devi and director Hari, who had previously worked together in Tamil blockbusters such as ‘Singam’ and ‘Singam 2’.

With the project slated to go on the floors from next month, the makers are busy wrapping up the pre-production work.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies.

Produced by Shibu Thameens, the project will mark the return of Vikram as the hot-headed, foul-mouthed police officer Aarusaamy.

(Source: IANS)