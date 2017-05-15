Yo Yo Honey Singh bags PTC Punjabi Film Award 2016 for 'Raat Jashn Di'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has received an award for the song ‘Raat Jashn Di’ from the movie 'Zorawar' in the category of Best Music Director at PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2016.

Singh’s debut film as an actor wasn’t just talked about for its storyline but also for its music. And, the track that made it to all the parties was ‘Raat Jashn Di’. Thus, it bagging an award does not come as a surprise to us.

Yo Yo was extremely overwhelmed by all the response he received and was honored to receive the prestigious award.

Singh’s name is used as a synonym to pop music in India. He has been winning hearts with his sensational party anthems like ‘High Heels’ , ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Lungi Dance’, ‘Dope Shope’, ‘Desi Kalakar’, ‘Angerzi Beat’, to name a few and has truly become one of India’s most loved music artistes. He is following the legacy of Apache Indian, Sukhbir, RDB and is taking it to another level.