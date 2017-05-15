RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 May 2017 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, Khushali Kumar and Raftaar's famous song 'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views in just one month of its release.

T-series is the most followed on YouTube channel. In fact, the channel was also the number one YouTube channel globally a few months ago. Thus, the reach of the channel has definitely contributed to the success of ‘Mera Highway Star’.

After ‘Mere Papa’, a song dedicated to their father released in April 2016 the two sisters, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar got together to sing ‘Mera Highway Star ‘ in April 2017, after a year precisely. The sisters singing together is something their audiences always looks forward to and hopefully they will continue to sing more songs together.

Check the track below-

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Khushali Kumar Raftaar Mera Highway Star T-Series
Related news
News | 13 May 2017

Tulsi Kumar wants to sing for Alia

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like 'Mere Humsafar' and 'Soch Na Sake', says she wants to do playback singing for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

T-Series and Vishesh Films join forces for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: T-Series and Vishesh Films are coming together for another blockbuster 'Aashiqui 3'. Clarifying this association, Vishesh Films announced that the third film of the Aashiqui franchise will be a continued joint production venture between them and T-Series only.

read more
News | 05 May 2017

Birth Anniversary Special: Facts you should know about Gulshan Kumar

MUMBAI: Gulshan Kumar born on 5 May 1951 was the founder of the music label and movie studio, T-Series. The company is now lead by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

'Tere Rang' Pinky Maidasani's attempt at Sufi

MUMBAI: 'Kikli Kalerdi' singer Pinky Maidasani recently tried her hands at something new and she is extremely excited about its release. Well, this new project happens to be her first Sufi single – ‘Tera Rang’. The track will be released under T-Series tomorrow (5 May 2017).

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Raftaar to launch 'desi' version of Bieber's 'Baby'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Raftaar will come out with a Hindi version of Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber's hit song 'Baby'. Raftaar will launch the single on May 10 -- the same date Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform in India for the first time -- on Zee Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aligarh Muslim University to get slot on AIR's Urdu service

NEW DELHI: The Aligarh Muslim University is to get a fortnightly one-hour fixed slot in the Urdu read more

News
Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualitiread more

Press Releases
Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, read more

News
Red FM celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother of Nirbhaya'

MUMBAI: RED FM on 12 May celebrated Mother's Day in a unique way.read more

News
Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3

MUMBAI: The third season of Friends FM, Kolkata's 'RJ Hunt' kick started on 10 Mayread more

top# 5 articles

1
A celebration of fusion music

MUMBAI : Nothing restores the cultural heritage of a country like it's art forms do and music is certainly one of the most revered of all art forms...read more

2
Legends to perform in Mumbai to raise money for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Following the grand success of the first event; Vasantotsav of the centenary celebration of Guruji Acharya Jialaljis. Ajivasan is now set to...read more

3
Drake takes model on tour for six weeks

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake took model Ava Van Rose on his tour for six weeks after reaching out to her on Instagram. It all started when Drake's bodyguard...read more

4
'Madhumozhi' music video rendered in Najim Arshad's soulful voice released

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the romantic music video titled ‘Madhumozhi’. Sung by Najim...read more

5
'DONUT DONUT' featuring DJ Zaltan and Spacejams was all about exploding tunes

MUMBAI: For this first edition of ‘DONUT DONUT’, which happened on 13 May 2017 at Bonobo, was a new mini-tour connecting the greatest of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group