MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, Khushali Kumar and Raftaar's famous song 'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views in just one month of its release.

T-series is the most followed on YouTube channel. In fact, the channel was also the number one YouTube channel globally a few months ago. Thus, the reach of the channel has definitely contributed to the success of ‘Mera Highway Star’.

After ‘Mere Papa’, a song dedicated to their father released in April 2016 the two sisters, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar got together to sing ‘Mera Highway Star ‘ in April 2017, after a year precisely. The sisters singing together is something their audiences always looks forward to and hopefully they will continue to sing more songs together.

Check the track below-