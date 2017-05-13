Tulsi Kumar wants to sing for Alia

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like 'Mere Humsafar' and 'Soch Na Sake', says she wants to do playback singing for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

The singer expressed her wish to work with the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during her appearance on the chat show 'Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2', read a statement from Zoom channel where it will air on Saturday.

"I have sung for quite a lot of actors, most of them, but Alia Bhatt is someone I want to sing for," said Tulsi, who has sung for actresses like Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

She was accompanied by her sister Khushali to the show.

Khushali spoke about her star-struck moment.

She said: "I think I was in the fifth or sixth standard. I was just walking out of my room and I had put oil on my head. It was early in the morning…. Salman Khan was walking up the stairs and I was stuck. I fought with my chachu (uncle) for not telling me about it."

Is she still a Salman fan?

Khushali said: "Crazy fan."

