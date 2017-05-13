RadioandMusic
News |  13 May 2017 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran team up for new single

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora has teamed up with close friend and singer Ed Sheeran for a new single titled 'Your Song'.

Sheeran had earlier penned a song for her in 2015.

"'Your song' has everything I wanted to express: it's a song that's full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that's where my life is right now," dailymail.co.uk quoted Ora as saying.

She added: "I love working with Ed and Steve (British producer Steve Mac); it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively."

The single will be Rita's first new material since 2015's ‘Body On Me’. ‘Your Song’ is due to release later this year.

(Source: IANS)

