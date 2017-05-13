RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 May 2017 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

My daughters, I watched Bieber's concert peacefully: Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has denied reports that photographers were 'unruly' with his daughters -- Mahikaa and Myra -- at Canadian pop star Justin Biebers concert here. He says his family watched the performance and went home peacefully.

Bieber performed for the first time in India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Wednesday as part of his Purpose World Tour.

There were rumours that Arjun angrily pushed photographers and left the concert after he saw them coming too close to his daughters. However, the actor on Friday denied the claims on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Arjun wrote: "Just read now, photographers at the Bieber concert were unruly with my daughters. Utter nonsense. They in fact helped us get through. Fake news.

"Jesus, what is wrong with the media? My request to you is to report the truth, that's your job. Not pushed any photographer. Please prove if I have.

He added: "My daughters and I watched the whole concert peacefully. Went home peacefully. To make up your own stories is pathetic, so please do clarify. You have no right to make up absolutely baseless stories about people. It's not cool.

"It's amazing with the whole media out there. Not one image of me pushing a photographer? Strange isn't it? Wonder why? Cause it's not true."

Besides Arjun, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Annu Malik, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon also attended Bieber's concert.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Arjun Rampal Mahikaa Myra Justin Bieber D.Y. Patil Stadium Purpose World Tour
Related news
News | 11 May 2017

Media persons face tough time in covering Bieber show

MUMBAI: Media persons invited to cover popstar Justin Bieber's live show here experienced huge difficulties in entering the venue on Wednesday.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

12-year-old fan flies alone to Mumbai for Bieber concert

MUMBAI: This is one die-hard fan even pop star Justin Bieber would be proud of.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Bieber in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India

MUMBAI: Canadian sensational singer Justin Bieber arrived here early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India, looking relaxed and geared up to regale Indian 'Beliebers' as part of his Purpose World Tour.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Do you know who will host the Red Carpet for the Justin Bieber concert?

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s show is about to begin in a few hours, do you know who will be hosting the Red Carpet for Justin’s Purpose Tour?

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Things you should know before heading to Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning pop superstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his live performance at Purpose World Tour by White Fox India tomorrow.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
DRM Consortium and the Public Indonesian Broadcaster, RRI, to showcase DRM for local coverage

MUMBAI: On the first day of the DRM Consortium’s annual General Assembly held in Switzerland and read more

News
BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dippedread more

Press Releases
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team

MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level mread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus was 'always a little controversial'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus believes she was 'always a little controversial' right from a young age. The 24-year-old, who has been into...read more

2
AR Rahman to attend Cannes film fest for 'Sangamithra'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer AR Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of...read more

3
My daughters, I watched Bieber's concert peacefully: Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has denied reports that photographers were 'unruly' with his daughters -- Mahikaa and Myra -- at Canadian pop star Justin...read more

4
Honoured that current generation still singing my songs: Rahman

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has been a part of the music industry for over 25 years, feels honoured that people of today's...read more

5
Gear up to chant 'Sachin Sachin' from 'Sachin A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Much-awaited track ‘Sachin Sachin’ from the movie ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’ released yesterday 10 May 2017 on Times Music, and has already...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group