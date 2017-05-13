RadioandMusic
News |  13 May 2017 11:29

Miley Cyrus was 'always a little controversial'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus believes she was 'always a little controversial' right from a young age.

The 24-year-old, who has been into various controversies with some of her on-stage antics over the years, says her outrageous behaviour is simply a reflection of her personality, reports etonline.com.

Cyrus talked about her behaviour during an interview with Radio Disney on Thursday, when she was shown her audition tape for TV series 'Hannah Montana'.

"My T-shirt says, 'I Should Have My Own TV Show'. (I was) always a little controversial, from the beginning," Cyrus said.

Cyrus said she has always been an outspoken character, and was always destined for stardom.

In the clip, Cyrus was asked if she is signed to a music label, she replied: "No, but it is going to happen."

(Source: IANS)

