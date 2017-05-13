Kate Hudson briefly dated Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Goldie Hawn says her daughter and actress Kate Hudson did have a brief dalliance with singer Nick Jonas.

The 71-year-old ‘Snatched’ star even called her 38-year-old daughter's former flame a very nice guy, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Oh, that's too funny," Hawn said when a caller asked about the rumoured romance on TV show ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’.

She added: "Let me tell you something, as long as the kids are having fun I don't care, (Nick)'s a very nice guy, he's a good person."

Cohen asked Hawn if she would have Jonas over for dinner. She quipped: "I would have, if it had lasted long enough."

Hudson and Jonas were spotted sharing a dinner here around Valentine's Day 2016, and stepping out together before the 2016 Met Gala in New York. Hudson is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa.

