News |  13 May 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

I'm disappointed that Justin Bieber lip-synced: Ash King

MUMBAI: Singer Ash King is disappointed that Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber lip-synced during his maiden performance in India.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer was in India as part of the Asia leg of his Purpose World Tour. He performed in Mumbai on May 10. Many fans were upset that the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker lip-synced most of his songs during the gig.

Ash says it was wrong on his part to lip-sync his way through the performance since he is an amazing artiste.

"Even we have artistes who lip-sync so there is nothing new about this. But I don't agree with Justin Bieber lip-syncing at a concert because he is an amazing singer... It is wrong because he is such a good singer and it is so nice to hear a good singer live," Ash told IANS over phone.

He added:"I was really excited about the performance. I could not go to the show because I had my own performance. I am very disappointed that he lip-synced. Even what he was wearing on stage. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. When I saw the pictures I thought it was a rehearsal."

Ash has given songs like ‘I Love You’, ‘Dil Gira Dafatan’, ‘Te Amo’, ‘Aunty Ji’, ‘Meherbaan’ and ‘Alizeh’. At the moment, he is getting a positive response for ‘Baarish’ song for Mohit Sur''s film ‘Half Girlfriend’.

Ash also feels some people attended the concert not just for the live gig but for the star.

He said: "Everybody has their own audience. There must be many people who were fine with the fact that he lip-synced. They don't care because they went to see a star and his stardom."

(Source: IANS)

Ash King Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour lip-synced GRAMMY
