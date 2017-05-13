RadioandMusic
Chris Young delivers new single 'Losing Sleep'

MUMBAI: After earning multiple ACM, BBMA, CMA, Grammy and RDMA nominations and scoring three consecutive chart-topping singles - including his ninth No. 1 'Sober Saturday Night’ with Vince Gill - from his “excellent” (New York Times) album ‘I’m Comin’ Over’, Chris Young has set the bar even higher with the release of his brand new single, ‘Losing Sleep’. Delivered overnight to country radio and retailers, the song shot immediately to the No. 2 spot on the iTunes Country chart within hours of release.

“I continue to be blown away by the response to my last record and it makes me push myself even harder in the studio and onstage," said Chris. “With every new album I think I want to try and write something easier and not so high in my register, but of course, on ‘Losing Sleep’ we push the boundaries even further and layer in some fun, new grooves too.”

With bare, flawless vocals that lead into a bold, explosive chorus, ‘Losing Sleep’ is the lead single from the RCA Records Nashville artist’s hotly anticipated seventh album due later this year. The song is written by Young with Josh Hoge and Chris DeStefano and marks the Grammy-nominated singer’s third time co-producing with Corey Crowder. Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Young’s upcoming record will be his third project in less than two years, including 2015’s critically acclaimed I’m Comin’ Over and 2016’s ‘It Must Be Christmas’.

With a hit-packed set that highlights his nine chart-toppers - including ‘Gettin’ You Home’, ‘Voices’, ‘Tomorrow’, ‘I’m Comin’ Over’ and ‘Think Of You’, - and fifteen Gold/Platinum certified projects, Chris has joined reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean as special guest on his They Don’t Know Tour through October before resuming his own headlining dates later this year.

