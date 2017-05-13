RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 May 2017 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman to attend Cannes film fest for 'Sangamithra'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer AR Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of trilingual magnum opus 'Sangamithra'.

Rahman will be seen walking the red carpet of the opening night at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17.

About his Cannes outing this year, Rahman said in a statement: "I'm very excited working on this ambitious project 'Sangamithra'. I am looking forward to joining the team at Cannes."

A Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trilingual, 'Sangamithra' stars Shruti Haasan in the title role, while Jayam Ravi and Arya are the chief male protagonists. The film is directed by Sundar C, produced by Thenandal Studios and has Rahman as its music director.

Producer Narayanan Ramasamy, Chairman and Managing Director, Thenandal Studios, said: "This is an ambitious epic period film under the Thenandal Studios banner and we are so proud to have on board India's pride A.R. Rahman for this film.

"This is a very prestigious project for us. The Cannes unveil with Rahman sir, Sabu sir, Sundar sir and the entire lead cast is just the beginning of the many milestones that 'Sangamithra' is going to achieve with time -- for Tamil and Indian cinema."

Sabu Cyril, Tirru, Peter Hein, Anju Modi and RC Kamalakannan have been roped in to look after the production design, cinematography, stunts, costume and VFX respectively for the film.

The team is expected to return from Cannes and resume the pre-production preparations for the film, which is expected to go on floors in August.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
AR Rahman 70th Cannes Film Festival
Related news
News | 11 May 2017

Honoured that current generation still singing my songs: Rahman

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has been a part of the music industry for over 25 years, feels honoured that people of today's generation still sing his tracks.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Gear up to chant 'Sachin Sachin' from 'Sachin A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Much-awaited track ‘Sachin Sachin’ from the movie ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’ released yesterday 10 May 2017 on Times Music, and has already got more than two million views in less than 24 hours! The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Kaly.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Initially the Sachin anthem song was a rap: AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman, who has given the music for the upcoming film 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', on Tuesday said that initially the anthem song in the movie was a rap with the chants that supporters used to make during the matches on the field.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

I choose projects that leave me sleepless: AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman says whether a project comes from Bollywood, Hollywood or from any part of the world, it catches his interest as long as passionate people are involved in it and it leaves him sleepless about giving it his best shot.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
DRM Consortium and the Public Indonesian Broadcaster, RRI, to showcase DRM for local coverage

MUMBAI: On the first day of the DRM Consortium’s annual General Assembly held in Switzerland and read more

News
BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dippedread more

Press Releases
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team

MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level mread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar wants to sing for Alia

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like 'Mere Humsafar' and 'Soch Na Sake', says she wants to do playback singing...read more

2
My daughters, I watched Bieber's concert peacefully: Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has denied reports that photographers were 'unruly' with his daughters -- Mahikaa and Myra -- at Canadian pop star Justin...read more

3
Calvin Harris releases Rollin preview and we love it already!

MUMBAI: Calvin Harris keeps the hits “Rollin”. Following collaborations with Frank Ocean, Migos, Ariana Grande, Pharrell, and Young Thug, the...read more

4
'Radio': The first song of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will be out on 16 May

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is all set to entice his fans once again with his forthcoming movie Tubelight during Eid 2017, teased his fans yesterday as...read more

5
Julio Iglesias presents his new album 'Mexico & Amigos'

MUMBAI: Julio Iglesias, the best-selling Latin artist, releases his first ever duet album titled México & Amigos. With this album, and after a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group