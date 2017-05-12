RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2017 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

Udayswar by Pancham Nishad to feature Sarangi player Sabir Khan

MUMBAI: Udayswar at Prithvi Theater is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak. Son and Disciple of Late Ustad Sultan Khan, Sabir Khan will be featured by Pancham Nishad on 21 May at 7:30 am.

‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ will present a solo recital by the renowned Sarangi player Sabir Khan. Sabir Khan is son and disciple of legendary Sarangi player Late Ustad Sultan Khan. His passion coupled with his sincerity towards music led him to learn Sarangi at the tender age of six from his father and his grandfather Ustad Gulab Khan of the Sikar Gharana. Sabir excels in musical improvisations; thereby, bringing out the melodic expression of raga which gives sublime experience to the listeners. Sabir has collaborated with great artistes like Zakir Hussain, Ranjit Barot, Salim-Suleiman and has performed at various concerts across India and abroad.

The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offer an unadulterated exchange of music between the artist and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification.

‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is held on every third Sunday of the month and features various vocal and Instrumental artistes. Till date, it has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, MohiBaha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind and YadneshRaikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia and Shubha Mudgal. Tickets are available at Prithvi Box Office and bookmyshow.

