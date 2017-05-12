RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2017 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin and Clinton Cerejo create an inspirational track for Living Foodz

MUMBAI: Songs these are turning out to be the game changers. They have been raising social issues and creating awareness, something that was just limited to movies and documentaries earlier. Well, Neha Bhasin and Bianca Gomes created something on the similar lines.

The two singers along with music composer Clinton Cerejo created an inspiration song ‘Divine Your Passion’ for Femme Foodies contestants, Asia’s first food truck reality show by Living Foodz. The song celebrates girl power and the affinity between the contestants, who have set out on a journey to achieve their dream: to win a premium, state-of-the-art food truck. Armed with their culinary skills and panache, the bevy of contestants will be seen competing in heart-racing cook-offs and challenges on the show.

Living Foodz announced the launch of the music video today. Commenting on her experience, Neha Bhasin said, “Drive your Passion narrates a beautiful and inspiring story. The concept of the show reflects in the video and it is great that Living Foodz is introducing a show that celebrates the culinary prowess of women, especially when the food space is largely male-dominated. I was excited to be a part of this project because of the unique message and the theme of the show.”

Composer Clinton Cerejo, who is a foodie himself, added, “The overall concept of the show inspired me to take up this project. Femme Foodies is paving the way for the concept of food trucks and is further popularizing the trend. I am excited to share the music video for our song and look forward to the response.”

Check out the song below:

