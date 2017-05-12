Miley Cyrus teases new music video 'Malibu' and will perform at Billboard Music Awards 2017

MUMBAI: The singer is set to release a new single, 'Malibu', and will perform it for the first time on TV at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend.

The song will mark Cyrus' first new solo track in almost two years. The singer, who performed and served as a coach on The Voice last year, released a teaser clip from its music video Wednesday.

The video shows the singer frolicking on a beach in Malibu, smiling and wearing a slew of white outfits, with her hair in a high ponytail. The singer's modest look marks a sharp contrast to the colourful, often revealing and even controversial outfits she had worn in recent years in her music videos and while on tour.