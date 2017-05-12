RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2017 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

Mae Thomas is back on Saavn with Season 3 of 'Maed In India'

(Image source: Mae Thomas's Facebook)
MUMBAI: Saavn is all set to roll out Mae Thomas's 'Maed in India', India's first indie music podcast.

'Maed in India' is India's first indie music podcast. Each week Mae Thomas will bring you hot new music from India and abroad, as well as exclusive acoustic sessions and interviews with the best independent musicians in India.

'Maed in India' is back with the third season of the show. The show is 60 per cent music and 40 per cent talk. Each week Mae brings you hot new with exclusive acoustic sessions and interviews with the best independent musicians in India.

On 15 May 2017, Mae will be completing her 100th episode by interviewing the Indie band 'Indian Ocean'.

