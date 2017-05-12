RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 May 2017 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Legacy Recordings announces first-ever release of 'Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park'

MUMBAI: Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park, available in a physical 2CD/DVD or Blu-ray package as well as digital audio and video formats, plus audio streaming on Friday, 9 June. The arrival of Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park coincides with the artist's summer tour launching 1 June in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On 15 July 2012, Paul Simon and his band were joined by the original Graceland musicians and special guests to headline the closing night of the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London with a three-hour set that The Guardian declared, "One of the landmark concerts of his career." The Daily Telegraph wrote, “The night was a chance for those of us who grew up listening to Paul Simon to congregate, commune and be reminded again of music’s ability to transport us to a land of grace.”

Available for the first time ever, Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park chronicles the legendary artist's historic concert at the 2012 Hard Rock Calling Festival with an epic career-spanning set including Simon’s most enduring hits (‘Kodachrome’, ‘Graceland’, ‘Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard’, ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’), fan favourites, and two Simon and Garfunkel classics. The concert features a reunion with the original Graceland musicians on the Grammy-winning album’s 25th anniversary, including Hugh Masekela and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, as well as a surprise appearance from reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, performing his original songs ‘The Harder They Come’ and ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, and a duet with Cliff and Simon on ‘Vietnam’ and ‘Mother and Child Reunion’.

Both immediate and retrospective, Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park travels across six decades of the artist's famous and timeless songbook, from Simon and Garfunkel, through 2011’s critically-acclaimed album, So Beautiful or So What.

Tags
Legacy Recordings Sony Music Entertainment Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park The Daily Telegraph So Beautiful or So What
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2017

Watch Zayn throw a wild house party for his Partynextdoor collab 'Still Got Time'

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik teamed up with Partynextdoor for the dancehall-influenced 'Still Got Time' single, which debuted in late March. The track boasts a summery beat and smooth vocals from both Zayn and Party. Today, 21 April 2017 comes the official video.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2017

Karlie Kloss refused TV interview over Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Supermodel Karlie Kloss refused to do a live TV interview because she didn't want to talk about her friendship with singer Taylor Swift. Kloss pulled out of an interview with Australia's early morning breakfast show ‘Sunrise’ on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2016

Rahul Pandey debuts as Tamil and Malayalam playback singer

MUMBAI: Rahul Pandey whose voice was behind the hit song ‘Jab We Met’ from the movie ‘Hero’ (2015), has lent his voice for the first time for Tamil and Malayalam films as well.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2016

Swing away with the trending tunes of this week

MUMBAI: Its weekend and we are back with a brand new set of songs that are trending charts already. Check our pick and swing away with the melodies. Tu Hi Hai - Dear Zindagi Song: Tu Hi Hai Lyrics: Kausar Munir

read more
Shah Rukh Khan
News | 30 Sep 2016

Sony Music acquires the music rights of 'Dear Zindagi'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment acquires the music rights of director Gauri Shinde's next film 'Dear Zindagi'.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
DRM Consortium and the Public Indonesian Broadcaster, RRI, to showcase DRM for local coverage

MUMBAI: On the first day of the DRM Consortium’s annual General Assembly held in Switzerland and read more

News
BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dippedread more

Press Releases
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team

MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level mread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pocket Aces releases original music album for Little Things

MUMBAI: Pocket Aces has launched the original soundtrack album of their most successful web series 'Little Things'. The entire album, for the first...read more

2
Aanchal Shrivastava joins forces with Transgender activist Gauri Swant; releases 'Meri Maa'

MUMBAI: Aanchal Shrivastava, who dreamt of becoming a playback artiste, began with her participation in reality shows like 'Indian Idol', 'Fame X'...read more

3
Legacy Recordings announces first-ever release of 'Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park'

MUMBAI: Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Paul Simon - The Concert in Hyde Park, available in a...read more

4
Antarman striving to bring back the lost glory of Indian Folk

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is full of surprises. It covers everything from Bollywood to Kollywood music, from Rock to pop, Indian Classical to...read more

5
Mae Thomas is back on Saavn with Season 3 of 'Maed In India'

MUMBAI: Saavn is all set to roll out Mae Thomas's 'Maed in India', India's first indie music podcast. 'Maed in India' is India's first indie music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group