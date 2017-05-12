RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 May 2017 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Antarman striving to bring back the lost glory of Indian Folk

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is full of surprises. It covers everything from Bollywood to Kollywood music, from Rock to pop, Indian Classical to Western Classical, Sufi to Indian folk, Jazz to hip-hop and the list can just go on. In this wide list of musical opportunities a singer usually chooses a genre that works the best for him/her. And while doing so, one keeps in mind the end goal. For most artiste these days its name and fame more than anything thus, Bollywood music turns out to be the most preferred option. But, there are a few who make music because they are passionate about it. Indian folk band Antarman belongs to this rare breed of musicians.

Antarman comprises of musicians, Pooja Shankar, Randeep Bhaskar and Rahul Mukherjee. All three have their independent careers but their passion and knowledge for the genre has got them together.

The band was formed in August 2016 and in such a short span they won many accolades amongst the music lovers. The band recently won the Mirchi Music Award Bangla for the Song Of The Year - Bangla Band for their hit number ‘Hobe Na’.

We at Radioandmusic contacted this special gang for a little chit-chat and they let us enter their world with open arms. Excerpts.

Antarman was officially a band in 2016, but the friendship between Pooja, Randeep and Rahul took the musical centre stage in 2010. Both Randeep and Rahul had known each other for a while, but after they met Pooja they felt like a team. “We met Pooja in Delhi and she was more into theatre then. Around this time she went on a tour with Shilpa Rao. She performed for Shilpa as they are friends,” said Rahul.

“This was the inception of Antarman,” added Pooja.

This was when the trio got together. However, they weren’t named Antarman then. “We started working together but we did not have a name till then. It was only after people started addressing us a as a band that we thought of calling ourselves a band,” revealed Pooja.

They had got together, but what was it that had brought these different personalities together? It was folk music that turned out to be the connecting link for them. “To be together you have to be on the same page and this realization for folk music came to us in 2014,” stated Pooja.

This is also when they started working on their first music album - A self-titled album. The album was later launched under Times Music.

Furthermore, talking about their future plans Randeep said, “We want to change the way people look at folk music and musicians. We also want to make it to their hearts without letting language be a barrier.”

Antarman not only focuses on the Eastern part of the country but also pledges their support to folk music all across the country. Many of their songs comprise of 40 per cent Bangla lyrics and 60 per cent Hindi lyrics. The band looks at spreading the reach of the oldest form of music in the world amongst the youth and more. The band also foresees them in being a major inspiration to many unsung and upcoming folk artists in all the nooks and corners of India and world. What makes them even more special is the fact that they create their own folk music, which is unheard of in Indian Folk. Many of their creations have also been appreciated big time by Indian Folk aficionados.

“We keep the essence of folk intact, but also try bringing in a more modern approach, to connect with the present generation,” added Randeep.

Seconding his thought Pooja stated, “The sufi songs have been appreciated by the youngsters and Coke Studio has been successful in promoting folk. We are trying to present it in a manner that is very different.”

The band recently released their version of well-known Bengali folk song ‘Kalankini Radha’. And they have plans of releasing three singles a year. An album, however, will take more time as the trio also works on individual projects.

Check their latest track here -

Tags
Antarman Indian Folk Bollywood Indian music industry
Related news
News | 08 May 2017

The explorer Harshi Mad to now focus on playback singing

MUMBAI: We’ve probably heard a lot of daru songs but when ‘Jagger Bomb’ singer Harshi Mad picked up the mic at Club Drop (Bandra) this Saturday (6 May 2017) the crowd couldn’t help but jump to her latest track ‘Wada Jo Kiya’. It sort of connected with the vibe of the place and the occasion.

read more
News | 05 May 2017

Meri Pyaari Bindu star cast visits Mirchi Studio

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studio is probably one of the busiest radio studios in the city as its often seen hosting celebs. The stars too enjoy hanging out at the Mirchi studio and the latest Bollywood faces captured at the studio are Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for 'Manikarnika'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy that has been a part of the industry for over two decades will be working on the music of ‘Manikarnika’, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

India only country where citizen knows up to three languages and cultures: DEB

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Deb, who released his promising debut solo album 'Tum Gaye Toh' recently, says he cannot stay without music, books and love.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Justin Bieber gets some advice from Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: With two weeks to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour by White Fox India, we got our hands on a video capturing Bollywood diva Sunny Leone giving some serious advice to 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
DRM Consortium and the Public Indonesian Broadcaster, RRI, to showcase DRM for local coverage

MUMBAI: On the first day of the DRM Consortium’s annual General Assembly held in Switzerland and read more

News
BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dippedread more

Press Releases
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team

MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level mread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Bhasin and Clinton Cerejo create an inspirational track for Living Foodz

MUMBAI: Songs these are turning out to be the game changers. They have been raising social issues and creating awareness, something that was just...read more

2
'Radio': The first song of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ will be out on 16 May

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is all set to entice his fans once again with his forthcoming movie Tubelight during Eid 2017, teased his fans yesterday as...read more

3
Underprivileged kids shout out Yo Yo Honey Singh while greeting Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: International pop icon, Justin Bieber has been making headlines ever since he landed in India. One of the first few things that went viral...read more

4
Antarman striving to bring back the lost glory of Indian Folk

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is full of surprises. It covers everything from Bollywood to Kollywood music, from Rock to pop, Indian Classical to...read more

5
Aanchal Shrivastava joins forces with Transgender activist Gauri Swant; releases 'Meri Maa'

MUMBAI: Aanchal Shrivastava, who dreamt of becoming a playback artiste, began with her participation in reality shows like 'Indian Idol', 'Fame X'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group