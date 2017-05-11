The Bombay Jazz Club is back at The Little Door

MUMBAI: The Bombay Jazz Club, founded by D. Wood and Rajesh Punjabi, has been producing programs of live Jazz persistently. Their live act includes Whistling Woods International's creative arts space, the Bandra Base, its centre of operations. The club has also been instrumental in keeping Jazz as a central feature of the busy music scene and they will be creating all that jazz at The Little Door this Tuesday, 16 May, 9 PM onwards.

The ensemble cast includes singing sensation Samantha Edwards, keyboard master Karim Ellaboudi, drummer Aron Nyiro, and Bombay Jazz Club Co-founder D.Wood on bass guitar. Their music brings in funky grooves, creativeness, jazzy riffs, latin beats and more.

Know about the artists:

Samantha Edwards, who began her musical journey at the age of five, turned 'professional' at the age of 14. In 2001, Samantha pieced together her Jazz and Blues band - Samantha Edwards with Take 4. Aron Nyiro, the drummer of The Bombay Jazz Club is presently the HOD of the drum department of the brand new True School of Music in Mumbai, India. However, he decided to pursue music as a profession during high school. After he finished BA studies in jazz drums, he was freelancing and playing with the very best of the Hungarian pop and jazz scene followed by taking gigs, tours, studio work all around Europe.

Known for his massive energy, virtuosity and engaging rhythmic sensibilities, Karim Ellaboudi is originally from Sudan and Egypt (living in Mumbai now). Karim is acknowledged as one of the most in-demand keyboard sessions players in the Indian music circuit. Lastly, D.Wood, who has a long association with this city as a performer, is also a composer and educator and responsible for keeping Jazz in Mumbai very much in the centre of the overall music scene.