Shraddha Kapoor sings a heart-wrenching reprise of 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga'

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Half Girlfriend’ have released a special track titled ‘Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi’ today by Zee Music Company, sung by Shraddha Kapoor, composed by Mithoon.

This rendition is another version of their most popular romantic tracks from the film ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’, sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

The music of ‘Half Girlfriend’ continues to remain one of its biggest strengths and the makers have pleasantly surprised their fans with Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition to one of their most popular romantic tracks. Composed by Mithoon, the newly released track is titled ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi’ and the lyrics have been revised by Manoj Muntashir for this special version of this song about unconditional love.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, ‘Half Girlfriend’ is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19 May.

Listen to the track - 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi’