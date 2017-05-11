RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2017 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Media persons face tough time in covering Bieber show

MUMBAI: Media persons invited to cover popstar Justin Bieber's live show here experienced huge difficulties in entering the venue on Wednesday.

The media was called to report at 2 pm. to collect their accreditation at the DY Patil Stadium, and some three dozen journalists had reached there well before time in view of the huge rush.

However, the PR team of Dream N Hustle Media appeared to backtrack on its own commitments at the last minute and the media was abruptly told at around 4 pm. that only select representatives would be allowed.

After nearly a three hour wait, barely a handful of media representatives were allowed entry into the concert area to shoot the show for five minutes.

The rest of the media persons - including journalists from international and national news agencies and some national dailies -- were also denied entry.

"A lady PR team member was downright rude and used F-words with the media, telling them to 'do whatever they wanted' and refused to listen to anybody," said one of the media persons.

An Indian news agency photographer was refused entry with the PR sitting in judgement on the credentials of his wire service, while a national news reporter was given the option to cover only the red carpet event, but not the main concert.

Many had travelled long distances from different parts of Mumbai and suburbs to Navi Mumbai but there were not even basic amenities available at the venue.

"There was no arrangements for drinking water or toilets.. in the scorching sun, we stood for hours on the roadside with police and private security offering little help," said one agency photographer.

Angry over what they termed 'total mess-up' by the PR team, most decided to leave the venue.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber DY Patil Stadium Dream N Hustle Media
Related news
News | 11 May 2017

12-year-old fan flies alone to Mumbai for Bieber concert

MUMBAI: This is one die-hard fan even pop star Justin Bieber would be proud of.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Bieber in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India

MUMBAI: Canadian sensational singer Justin Bieber arrived here early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India, looking relaxed and geared up to regale Indian 'Beliebers' as part of his Purpose World Tour.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Do you know who will host the Red Carpet for the Justin Bieber concert?

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s show is about to begin in a few hours, do you know who will be hosting the Red Carpet for Justin’s Purpose Tour?

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Bieber fever on a high in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The excitement is at its peak, the stage is set. Indian 'Beliebers' -- fans of Justin Bieber -- are ready to match steps, lip sync and sway to his tunes at the Grammy Award winning Canadian singer's maiden concert in India here on Wednesday.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Things you should know before heading to Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning pop superstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his live performance at Purpose World Tour by White Fox India tomorrow.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team

MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level mread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

Press Releases
Dynamic discussions and creative challenges hosted by The India Radio Forum 2017

MUMBAI: With each passing year, The India Radio Forum has taken the event a notch higher by bringread more

News
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creatread more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his...read more

2
Media persons face tough time in covering Bieber show

MUMBAI: Media persons invited to cover popstar Justin Bieber's live show here experienced huge difficulties in entering the venue on Wednesday. The...read more

3
12-year-old fan flies alone to Mumbai for Bieber concert

MUMBAI: This is one die-hard fan even pop star Justin Bieber would be proud of. A 12-year old New Delhi schoolgirl Akshita Rajpal, who's an obsessive...read more

4
Bieber in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India

MUMBAI: Canadian sensational singer Justin Bieber arrived here early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India, looking...read more

5
Madonna's a movie killer: Patti LuPone

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna's acting ability has been slammed by actress Patti LuPone, who believes the former cannot act and is a total 'movie killer'....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group