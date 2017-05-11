Honoured that current generation still singing my songs: Rahman

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has been a part of the music industry for over 25 years, feels honoured that people of today's generation still sing his tracks.

Rahman appeared on children singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6' to promote the upcoming film 'Mom'.

He became nostalgic when he heard 11-year-old Shreyan Bhattacharya sing his popular single 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

"Your singing took me back to 1997 when I had sung this composition. There is something going on with this generation, they sing like ‘ustaads' at such a young age," Rahman said in a statement.

"I'm honoured to be here on the sets of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' and furthermore honoured that the current generation is still singing my songs. I thoroughly enjoyed all the performances and must say that these kids are phenomenally talented and have a long way to go," he added.

The episode of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6' featuring Rahman will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)