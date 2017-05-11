RadioandMusic
News |  11 May 2017 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Gear up to chant 'Sachin Sachin' from 'Sachin A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Much-awaited track ‘Sachin Sachin’ from the movie ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’ released yesterday 10 May 2017 on Times Music, and has already got more than two million views in less than 24 hours! The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Kaly. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Determination, hard work and passion make Sachin the man he is today and that is what this song is all about. The music video of the song is created skilfully where fans can see small clips from his matches together in a fine mode.

Fielding questions from the media, Sachin Tendulkar said, “The chants were my supporters’ way of showing their love. I have been inspired by their chant and it has helped me face difficult situations on the field knowing that I have the country with me. I admire the way Rahman has created an inspirational anthem around these chants.”

Speaking on his composition, Academy Award winner AR Rahman said, “It was a challenge to compose music that would recreate the energy and mood that permeated the stadium when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket! I hope that this musical ode to fans of Sachin matches up to Sachin’s magical performances on the field. Creating the soundtrack for the film has been a memorable experience.”

Listen to the song below; moreover get along with #SachinSachin fever that grips the entire nation-

Directed By James Erskine, the movie is produced by: Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, the movie will be out on 26 May 2017.

Sachin Sachin Sachin A Billion Dreams Times Music AR Rahman Sukhwinder Singh Kaly Irshad Kamil
