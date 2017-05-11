RadioandMusic
News |  11 May 2017

Cher to receive 'The Icon Award' this year at Billboard Awards

MUMBAI: Diva of Pop music, Cher receives 'The Icon Award’ this year at Billboard Awards. Commonly referred to as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has transcended music, TV and film over the last six decades to become one of the biggest entertainers in the world. This year she will be awarded ‘The Icon Award’ at the Billboard awards 2017.

Cher is credited for more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and a No. 1 single in every decade from the 1960s to the 2010s (not to mention, she was the first artist to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart in each decade), Cher has certainly earned such an honour. Billboard Music Awards is scheduled to air on Vh1 in India.

Here is a list of six iconic songs from the six decades when Cher ruled:

Cher tops the Billboard charts for the first time on 14 August 1965 with “I Got You, Babe” as part of Sonny and Cher. The song reigned on top for three weeks on the Hot 100 Singles chart.
In the ’70s, Cher topped the charts with “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves”

Moving to the ’80s, Cher scored one more No.1 hit with “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

In the ’90s, Cher returned to the Hot 100 charts with her No.1 dance hit “Believe” staying on top for 4 weeks in 1999.

In the 2000s, Cher didn’t disappear from the scene and scored No.1 hit with “A Different Kind of Love Song” in 2002.

In 2011, she kept the No.1 streak with her Golden Globe winning No.1 hit from her movie Burlesque, “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me.”

