Bohemia reminisces old days with new single 'Purana Wala'

MUMBAI: Rapper Bohemia has come up with a new single titled 'Purana Wala', through which he has reminisced his old days in the rap genre.

The track will be featured on 'MTV Spoken Word'.

"The rap songs that we have composed till date are a reflection of who we are as a person. When we thought about composing a rap for ‘MTV Spoken Word', we knew it had to mirror our real emotions," Bohemia said in a statement.

"It had to be all about our stint with rapping and the things which have distinguished us from other ‘desi' artists. The song ‘Purana Wala' reiterates the fact that certain things are forever and over the years become classics," he added.

(Source: IANS)