The Sine Painter announces debut EP 'URL Utopias'; all set for a four-city tour

MUMBAI: Bangalore-based electronica producer and Red Bull Music Academy 2016 alumnus, The Sine Painter will release his debut EP, URL Utopias on 9 May 2017. The Sine Painter, real name Jayanth Ramachandra, will also undertake a four-city tour to promote the EP through the month.

The accompanying EP release tour, for which Jayanth will travel to Kolkata (17 May), Bengaluru (19 May), Delhi (20 May) and Mumbai (21 May), also see him play an audio-visual set, with a set of visuals specifically designed for the EP. The EP, URL Utopias is the outcome of an exploratory journey that started for Jayanth from the time he spent at Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal in 2016.

The four-track EP, described by the artist as 'an over-the-top, hyper-digital aesthetic' will be available for streaming on a 360-degree interactive website, designed by Jayanth himself – to create an enriching aural and visual journey for listeners.

The Sine Painter, whose genre-blurring and genre-breaking productions have caught the ears of discerning music fans in India and around the world, was inspired by the workings of the web for URL Utopias. With the cyber world at its core, URL Utopias is the computer engineer-turned-electronic-music-producer’s most conceptual and accomplished work. The tracks conjure up images of a desolate, digital wasteland in a dystopian world, with soundscapes that could sound cold and bleak but are instead emotionally charged, and balanced with hope and positivity.

Check out the website and listen to the EP here.

Divided into two sections, - (negative) and + (positive), the EP has four tracks equally split between the two. The first two tracks of the EP, - Pt. I and - Pt. II are rhythmically dependent productions with minimal melodies while the last two, + Pt. I and + Pt II are melodically intensive with a thread of optimism running through them.

“The EP is based on the Internet as a place of escape and a comfort zone for myself when I found the world too overwhelming. It’s an exploration and celebration of the digital and the cyber, and the possibilities they offer me both as an artist and a person,” said Jayanth.

“My biggest take away from the academy was the idea of using music to explore extra-musical narratives, which wasn’t something I’d been doing before. URL Utopias is exactly that, from the sounds to the composition to the mix-down to even the artwork and website, everything was made in a way that I felt just fit the entire story and immersed the listener/consumer into that narrative,” he said.