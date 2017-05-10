RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 May 2017 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

People prefer tasty homemade over Big Mac: Musician Sylvain Rifflet's take on popular music

MUMBAI: French saxophonist and composer Sylvain Rifflet has his finger firmly set on the pulse of modern times. Yet, he feels that music appealing to the popular taste, including rock and pop and also soul, reggae, rap, is like a Big Mac -- whereas he likes to make homemade music.

"Music has become a product like the other things that you can buy from the market, but I still believe that people are happier with a good tasty homemade meal than with a Big Mac," Rifflet told IANS in an e-mail interview.

"Maybe, I am wrong, but I would maintain that because this is why I make homemade and handmade music," he said.

Rifflet was born and brought up in Paris. Both his parents were amateur musicians and he too studied music during his childhood.

He said that he started with the piano and then moved to the saxophone. "After that, I went to the Paris National Conservatory where I studied jazz and composition. It was natural for me to play music and I have been doing it for all my life," he said.

Working with his group Alphabet, Rifflet has masterminded an innovative and spell-binding brand of music that combines the modernity of his jazz sound with New York minimalism.

He believes that jazz as a genre is 'very open'.

"You can put pretty much all the things you want in it. This is what I like about it. I can always put in there some of my influences from classical to pop music and repetitive minimalist music," he said.

The musician was in India recently on a four-city tour. "I feel blessed to be given the chance to travel the world to play my music. I really think that these tours are unique experiences and that they will help me remain creative," he said.

According to him, his shows in India were about helping people discover something they didn't expect. "We played tales from the unexpected side of music. The shows must have been an experience delightful for Indians. They have had a unique meal from a foreign cook," Rifflet said.

"It has been a great experience playing in Chennai, Bangalore (Bengaluru), Mumbai and Delhi in very different situations but all were great moments," he said, adding: "We enjoyed this series of concerts because we had some time off which was great."

For him, "India is really another world and it's fantastic to get the chance to discover it."

Rifflet seemed extremely impressed with the Indian audiences. "Audiences have been absolutely great with people coming to us after the shows and discussing the music they just heard from us," the musician said.

If he could change one thing about the current music scenario, what would that be?

"I don't really think that there is much that I can change, but I just like to think that I am pursuing my call to give audiences the best I can and to provide them with creative and original music which is already something different from what they usually listen to," he said.

For amateur artists, Rifflet had just one advice -- seek exposure to all the novel and different things.

"Listen to a lot of different things, enjoy different experiences during all the different situations as you can," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sylvain Rifflet musician Alphabet Rock Pop music
Related news
News | 03 May 2017

Discover time travel along with a musical rendezvous at Wink

MUMBAI: Whether it is listening to the 80s classics or paying a tribute to classic rock, singing a hymn for the weekend or beating it like Michael Jackson, the popular destination Wink will cater to all tastes!

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

The Revolver Club to celebrate International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: Recognised by UNESCO in association with the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, The International Jazz Day commemorates jazz’s role in bringing people together. Now in its sixth year, it continues to gain momentum.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2017

Songs that will make you cringe!

MUMBAI: With amazing music coming out everyday, there are also tons of other materials being produced by artists all over the world. Some are good, some are bad and some just simply make you cringe. Here is a list of ten songs that guarantees cringes!

read more
News | 13 Apr 2017

Global Hindu body asks private Indian airline to play Indian music on its flights

NEW DELHI: The American-based Global Hindu Heritage Foundation (GHHF) has written to a private Indian airline asking it to play Indian music on its flights.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2017

Beat the heat with these tracks

MUMBAI: Wassup folks? Summer has officially set in and this is one time of the year that reminds us that global warming has come out of the EVS textbooks to haunt us. But there is nothing that a song cannot fix. So here we are with ten songs that will remind you summer is here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

Press Releases
Dynamic discussions and creative challenges hosted by The India Radio Forum 2017

MUMBAI: With each passing year, The India Radio Forum has taken the event a notch higher by bringread more

News
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creatread more

Press Releases
Big FM offers zyada music ka vaada with '5 ka 50'

MUMBAI: Big FM, has introduced a contest called ‘5 ka 50’.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his...read more

2
Do you know who will host the Red Carpet for the Justin Bieber concert?

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s show is about to begin in a few hours, do you know who will be hosting the...read more

3
Guy Ritchie's 'Aladdin' will be a musical

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has confirmed that the upcoming 'Aladdin' live-action remake that he will direct, will be a musical. Ritchie's film...read more

4
Lost Stories to perform at Tomorrowland and New Horizons Festival

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, which comprises Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, was the first Indian live act to play at Tomorrowland in Belgium in 2015. Well,...read more

5
Not fooling, Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India

MUMBAI: Well! This is quite big news for Ed Sheeran fans in India as the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker is finally coming to India! Yes, you heard that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group