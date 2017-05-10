RadioandMusic
News |  10 May 2017 14:32 |  By Mallika Deb

Not fooling, Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India

MUMBAI: Well! This is quite big news for Ed Sheeran fans in India as the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker is finally coming to India! Yes, you heard that right. He will be performing in India for the second time on 19 November 2017.  Ed Sheeran's India debut was at Fly Music Festival in 2015.

The English singer-songwriter recently announced the dates for his Asia Tour. Ed added nine more cities to his Asia tour during October-November. He first went on to announce dates of his concert in Dubai, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur during November.  

The new cities added to the list are Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Mumbai. He will be performing in India, Mumbai on 19 November 2017.

Ed Sheeran’s most recent album ÷ (divide) is his third studio album and was released on 3 March 2017 through Asylum Records and Atlantic Records. ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Shape of You’ were released as the album's lead singles on 6 January 2017.

Well, the official announcement was declared on Ed Sheeran’s official website. The venue is yet to be announced. Well, be ‘Happier’ and watch this space for more details!

Also Read: Have you listened to these covers of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'?

Tags
Ed Sheeran ÷ (divide) Asylum Records Atlantic Records Castle On The Hill Shape Of You India
