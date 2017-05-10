Lost Stories to perform at Tomorrowland and New Horizons Festival

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, which comprises Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, was the first Indian live act to play at Tomorrowland in Belgium in 2015. Well, the duo will kick off their Europen tour with Tomorrwland 2017 this year, for the second time as well! They are also playing at New Horizons Festival in Germany for the first time this year during 25-26 August 2017.

The dynamic duo will be taking India to the world at on the ‘Amicorum Spectaculum’ stage on 29 July 2017 in Boom, Belgium. The announcement has driven immense support by fans and personalities alike as Lost Stories will represent India on the global map of dance music once again.

Radioandmusic.com spoke to one half of the duo Rishab Joshi, who elatedly stated, “Playing at Tomorrowland the first time was a dream come true and we still get the feels thinking about it. This is the second time we will be performing at Tomorrowland. It feels like we are going back home honestly. We are very excited to be back. We had our whole team working on us for a whole year to get noticed by Tomorrowland and their team. Playing at Mysteryland really helped last year.”

In association with Spinnin' Records, they will come up with something new within a couple of months. “We are still in the process of working on new music for our set as there's time for Tomorrowland. A lot of heavy duty dance music for sure including our new original stuff,” added Rishab.