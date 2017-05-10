Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his comeback with a re-created version of his original song ‘The Party Gettin Hot’.

It is surprising that Honey Singh’s comeback went unnoticed by the media and the industry. Does this mean that the industry has forgotten him?

Well Honey composed a song for the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. The song from the movie was released on 2 May 2017, but it failed to create the kind of buzz Honey Singh songs created once upon a time.

Check out the song below -

The song originally was sung by Yo Yo and Jazzy B and composed by Yo Yo which was launched in December 2012.

Check out the original song below -