News |  10 May 2017 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Guy Ritchie's 'Aladdin' will be a musical

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has confirmed that the upcoming 'Aladdin' live-action remake that he will direct, will be a musical.

Ritchie's film may have similar vibe with the 2017 film 'Beauty and the Beast', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It'd be tough not to make it a musical. It's too early, because I've really just immersed myself into that project," Ritchie said.

"So, I'm still looking for cast members, we still haven't found exactly which direction we're going in. I'm confident that at some stage it will reveal itself to me, but right now it's just a bit too premature," he added.

(Source: IANS)

