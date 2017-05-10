RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 May 2017 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Do you know who will host the Red Carpet for the Justin Bieber concert?

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s show is about to begin in a few hours, do you know who will be hosting the Red Carpet for Justin’s Purpose Tour? White Fox Managing Director has revealed that Siddharth Kannan, an Indian Television and Radio Host will be hosting the Red Carpet for the Just Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

According to Arjun Jain, ''Sid K is a trend setting host and his connect with the celebrities is awesome,also his energy,spontaneity, wit and 'out of the box' style would add the perfect zing to the red carpet!''

An ecstatic Siddharth stated ''The whole country has been waiting with bated breath for this event and I truly feel delighted on being chosen as the Official Host of the Red Carpet for the Just Bieber concert and I will ensure that there are fireworks not only on stage but on the red carpet as well!!”

 

Tags
GRAMMY Justin Bieber Purpose Tour Siddharth Kannan Arjun Jain White Fox
Related news
News | 10 May 2017

Bieber in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India

MUMBAI: Canadian sensational singer Justin Bieber arrived here early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India, looking relaxed and geared up to regale Indian 'Beliebers' as part of his Purpose World Tour.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Things you should know before heading to Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning pop superstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his live performance at Purpose World Tour by White Fox India tomorrow.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Justin Bieber excited about performing in India

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber is excited about performing in India, and can't wait to bring his Purpose World Tour to the country on Wednesday. Bieber was in Dubai to perform on 6 May, and he had a great time there too.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Nobody can ever replace pure singers: Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: It's great that actors are venturing out and trying their hand at singing, says Ayushmann Khurrana, who believes they are no threat to professional singers. Apart from his acting career, Ayushmann is a successful singer who has come up with his own singles.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Indian fashion icons and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to gift an indigenous souvenir to Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: With two days to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour, Indian fashion designers and Sarod maestro plan a special indigenous souvenir that will be handed over to the pop icon the very moment he sets his foot in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation
,

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to read more

News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V.read more

Press Releases
Dynamic discussions and creative challenges hosted by The India Radio Forum 2017

MUMBAI: With each passing year, The India Radio Forum has taken the event a notch higher by bringread more

News
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creatread more

Press Releases
Big FM offers zyada music ka vaada with '5 ka 50'

MUMBAI: Big FM, has introduced a contest called ‘5 ka 50’.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Guy Ritchie's 'Aladdin' will be a musical

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has confirmed that the upcoming 'Aladdin' live-action remake that he will direct, will be a musical. Ritchie's film...read more

2
Lost Stories to perform at Tomorrowland and New Horizons Festival

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, which comprises Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, was the first Indian live act to play at Tomorrowland in Belgium in 2015. Well,...read more

3
Not fooling, Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India

MUMBAI: Well! This is quite big news for Ed Sheeran fans in India as the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker is finally coming to India! Yes, you heard that...read more

4
Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his...read more

5
Initially the Sachin anthem song was a rap: AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman, who has given the music for the upcoming film 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', on Tuesday said that initially the anthem song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group