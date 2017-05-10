Do you know who will host the Red Carpet for the Justin Bieber concert?

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s show is about to begin in a few hours, do you know who will be hosting the Red Carpet for Justin’s Purpose Tour? White Fox Managing Director has revealed that Siddharth Kannan, an Indian Television and Radio Host will be hosting the Red Carpet for the Just Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

According to Arjun Jain, ''Sid K is a trend setting host and his connect with the celebrities is awesome,also his energy,spontaneity, wit and 'out of the box' style would add the perfect zing to the red carpet!''

An ecstatic Siddharth stated ''The whole country has been waiting with bated breath for this event and I truly feel delighted on being chosen as the Official Host of the Red Carpet for the Just Bieber concert and I will ensure that there are fireworks not only on stage but on the red carpet as well!!”