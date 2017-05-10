RadioandMusic
News |  10 May 2017

Calvin Harris announces star-studded new album out on 30 June

MUMBAI: The stars are coming out for Calvin Harris' new album. On Tuesday afternoon, the record producer and singer took to social media with a big announcement for his fans. After much anticipation, Calvin will release a brand-new album titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 this summer.

"ALBUM COMING JUNE 30," the DJ teased on Instagram and Facebook with a video clip of all the artists featured on his upcoming project.

So who is lending their voice and talents to the exciting new project? The question really is, where do we even begin?

Calvin Harris Funk Wav Bounces Instagram Facebook
