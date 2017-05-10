RadioandMusic
Bieber in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India

MUMBAI: Canadian sensational singer Justin Bieber arrived here early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India, looking relaxed and geared up to regale Indian 'Beliebers' as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Fans had been waiting with bated breath for his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Bieber came out escorted in a thick security blanket, led by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera at 2 a.m.

He came in a chartered flight along with his crew sporting a pink pullover and black shorts. He was rushed out of the airport and was quickly whisked off to St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai amidst Z-plus security.

The several hundreds of media persons and fans, who had parked themselves at various points outside the Mumbai Airport for a glimpse of Bieber, were largely disappointed.

It was earlier speculated that Bieber would land in India on May 8. Later the singer himself piqued the curiosity with a tweet.

After rocking the stage in Dubai on 6 May, the singer is set to perform in Navi Mumbai on today.

Bieber is likely to fly in a private helicopter to the D.Y. Patil Stadium for his concert, which will first see Indian DJs on stage followed by Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

The tour is to promote his fourth album, the critically-acclaimed ‘Purpose’, in which he has experimented with more adventurous electronic sounds. Tickets are priced upwards of Rs 5,000, and fans have come from different parts of the country to be a part of the gig.

(Source: IANS)

