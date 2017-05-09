Things you should know before heading to Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning pop superstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his live performance at Purpose World Tour by White Fox India tomorrow. The Canadian singer will play to packed crowds at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on 10 May and we are sure he will deliver a dazzlingly fast-paced, fun and sleek pop performance that has left audiences elated and got the critics talking.

Well the last few months have also witnessed the nation talk a lot about Bieber. In fact, the ones who did not know about this international star too have now turned ‘Biebers’ and the nation has delved into his popular numbers, courtesy the hype around his visit to India. And this Bieber craze will meet its climax tomorrow.

The clock has begun ticking and before it strikes ‘Bieber’ we at Radioandmusic.com would like to load you with information that will come handy at the Bieber concert.

· Doors will open at 2pm and the performance will begin at 4pm. Also, avoid main road congestion close to show time by arriving early at the venue.

· This is a wrist-band access festival. In case wrist-bands are taken off, a replacement wrist-band will not be issued. No re-entry is permitted for the entire period of the event.

· Before Justin hits the stage, opening acts will include Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek. A special JB Pit is being created to give fans a 360 degree experience with underground tunnels all in all.

· Justin Bieber and his team of 25 dancers will take to stage at 8 pm for a 90 minute performance. The set list will include just a few of his older hits, including ‘Baby’ and ‘Boyfriend’, new EDM-influenced LP, which features collaborators such as Skrillex and Diplo among others.

· There will be 10 Bookmyshow party buses with an illusionist, stand-up comedian and karaoke session, quiz games to and from the stadium to ensure the most affordable commute option. Also, there will be a 50 window box office by bookmyshow , a first time in the history of live events to avoid congestion near entry-exit points.

· With safety being of utmost importance there will be 30 fire marshals, 150 fire extinguishers and four fire engines with 10 exit points in the venue. There will be first aid rooms with 40 trained medical supervisors and three cardiac ambulances and three normal ambulances will be available in case of any emergency.

· There will be 15 TV screens installed in the arena starting from 52” TV screen to 60’wide LED wall for better viewing.

Commenting on the same, White Fox India managing director Arjun Jain stated, “Justin Bieber is not only one of the chart topping artists of today and a huge star but one of the most in demand touring artists and most requested talents by the local fans. There are few artists in the world that can sell as many concert tickets here as Bieber and so when the opportunity to a show came up, we wanted to make sure Mumbai would be the host city considering Bieber is the second most popular artist in India. We will create history and place India on the world map.”