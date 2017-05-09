T-Series and Vishesh Films join forces for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: T-Series and Vishesh Films are coming together for another blockbuster 'Aashiqui 3'. Clarifying this association, Vishesh Films announced that the third film of the Aashiqui franchise will be a continued joint production venture between them and T-Series only.

Vishesh Films and T-Series together created the successful franchise Aashiqui back in 1990, the two production houses joined hands again in 2013 to create the musical blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Mohit Suri. Vishesh Films confirmed that the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise too, will be a partnered collaboration between the Bhatts and T-Series.

T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said, “Aashiqui has been a film which is close to our hearts and I will be working on this film with Bhatt Saab and Mukeshji. It’s a film which will be made under T-Series and Vishesh Films banner as always. Aashiqui is a successful association that we have and will continue to have.”

Commenting on the same, Mukesh Bhatt from Vishesh Films added, “The Aashiqui franchise is a labour of love which was created by my brother, Mahesh Bhatt, Shri Gulshan Kumar and myself back in 1990. Our association for the movies with T-Series has been a proud and dear one, and will continue being so for ‘Aashiqui 3’. This is a partnership between Vishesh Films and T-Series only and we are very excited to continue this journey with them.”