Neeraj Arya's Kabir Café on the road to abroad

MUMBAI: Words and music of the 15th century mystic Kabir will echo in Israel, UK, and US this May, as Mumbai’s Neo Folk Fusion band Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café takes stage to perform at festivals in the three countries. The five-piece outfit is set to give riveting performances at the Sufi Festival in Israel, the Jaipur Literature Festival – London Edition, and the Glorious India Expo in New Jersey.

Deep in the Israeli desert at the Desert Ashram, the band would be performing at the sixth edition of the Sufi Festival, from 4-6 May 2017. The festival that celebrates music, dance, devotion and freedomwill have 15 live shows, workshops and performances.

After the whirling Sufis, it will be London calling as the band plays the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival, London Edition on 19 May 2017, at the British Library to an audience including the most prominent authors and litterateurs. The coveted festival returns to London for the third consecutive year.

The end of May will be marked with a performance at the Glorious India Expo, the first and largest two-day business-cum-cultural expo to be held on 27 May at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Centre, New Jersey.

Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café sings verses of the 15th Century Indian Sufi Saint and poet Kabirdas, infusing rock, pop, Carnatic, and reggae elements. The band has enthralled thousands of listeners in India, Singapore, Dubai and Thailand with nearly 600 shows in three years of their existence. Popular among college students, corporates, art connoisseurs, and laymen alike, the band released their debut album Panchrang in August 2016. They have performed at prestigious festivals such as the Bacardi Nh7 Weekender, Times Literary Carnival, Udaipur World Music Festival, Sula fest, Jaipur Literature Fest, the Lost Party, to name a few. Their collaborations include ‘Fakiri’ with Vishal Dadlani for The Dewarists and with Swanand Kirkire for the Lost Party.

“As a band we are always looking to take the message of Kabir to as many people in the world as possible. We are really honoured and excited to be performing in Israel, New Jersey and London. We look forward to taking Kabir's message across the world, and it's a humbling experience for a young band like us," said the band.