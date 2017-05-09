RadioandMusic
News |  09 May 2017 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

It will be fun to do something new and innovative: Indeep Bakshi on MTV's 'A Date to Remember'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Indeep Bakshi is all set to make his television debut with MTV’s ‘A Date to Remember’. Bakshi will be seen as the host of this reality property. The show will target youth across the world. A total of 13 episodes will be shot across Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Dehradun and it will have a total of 18 Boys and 9 Girls, stuck in Love Triangles.

The tasks in the show will be based on humor, street smartness and goodness (Achai Task). The boys with maximum wins in the task will proceed for the date with the girls and form a pair. The finale will be shot to pick up India’s Most Adorable Couple.

Confirming the same Indeep stated, “My job on the show is to explore their talent and discover their stories. This is not my area of comfort but I thought of giving it a try.”

He further added, “This show will also give me recognition. People know me by my name but not by my face. So, for me, hosting this show is a great opportunity.”

When asked if he is nervous, the 'Saturday Saturday' singer said, “I am really excited and pumped. It will be fun to do something new and innovative. I am really looking forward to experiencing the pulse of the millennial generation in India.”

So, does the singer have a strategy in mind? “I don’t have any such strategy to host this show. I will be myself i.e. extreme energetic and boosted. I’ll keep my eyes open for the most entertaining couple and the ones with the best chemistry. The couple with these qualities will stay and rest will be eliminated. Thus, their performance on the show will decide their survival."

"Being a part of 'A Date to Remember' will be the best personal and professional adventure, I have ever been on. I am thrilled to start my new journey as a TV Host," added the singer.

In most probability, the show will go on floors on 1 July 2017 and air sometime in August. The show is produced by Celocity Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Promon.in.

