News |  09 May 2017

Boxout Social moves to Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Travelling series heads to Bengaluru this week with three of the Garden City’s most exciting producers, Oceantied, _RHL and SOULSPACE. Online community radio Boxout.fm that launched in April is taking its show, boxoutsocial to Bengaluru, on 14 May.

After streaming from Socials in Mumbai and Delhi, boxoutsocial will be streamed from Social Koramangla this Sunday.

Conceptualised as a show that sheds light on a city’s music scene, each episode of boxoutsocial is streamed from café and bar, Social – there are 15 Socials around the country. For its Bengaluru edition and third episode, Boxout.fm resident, Rohan Kale will join three of Bengaluru’s most exciting producers – Oceantied, _RHL and Soulspace.

Oceantied is a Red Bull Music Academy alumnus, who over the past few months has left a mark with his footwork-inspired sets and productions, including his debut EP, Tribes. After a blistering Boiler Room debut in December, Oceantied heads to London in May to play for Shiva Soundsystem’s 10th anniversary at the Royal Festival Hall.

Known to many as one half of downtempo electronica act Sulk Station, Rahul Giri aka _RHL is also one man who firmly has one ear on the ground. As founder of Facebook community-turned-label, Consolidate, Rahul has been behind pushing some of India’s most exciting alternative talent, apart from being a top-class producer and DJ himself.

SOULSPACE is an electronica producer who can quickly shift gears from downtempo summertime grooves to more club friendly music in a blink of an eye – he produces tracks with melodic, soulful and straight up dance floor sensibilities. He has also co-founded a label and artists collective called Lowlit.

Designed to showcase sounds and styles that champion underground culture, boxoutsocial will be streamed live on Facebook to help build a community that’s unserved by mainstream media.

