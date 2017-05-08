Tulu movie 'Pettkammi' opens its doors to aspiring singers

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming Tulu movie, 'Pettkammi' are on the lookout for a new talent to sing one of the songs from the movie. On 14 May, the teaser of song, ‘Popunda Popunda’ recorded in the voice of music director Richard, will be unveiled at MJC Ground Manipal during Darpan 2017 event. Post the song's release, the platform will be open for all the aspiring male singers aged 18 and above.

The application process is simple. Visit the movie's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pettkammi6/ to access the lyrics and tune and then record it in your own voice and emailing it to malgudi.talkies@gmail.com.

20 to 30 best entries will be selected who will get the opportunity to record the song in a studio, after which the making video of these shortlisted aspirants will be featured on the movie's Facebook page. The singer with the maximum likes and views for the video will become the voice of ‘Popunda Popunda’ song.

Written and directed by Keerthi, 'Pettkammi' will feature new talents from the Tulu Nadu region, who have been selected through the auditions. The screenplay is written by Sandeep Acharya, Prasad Shetty and Sudesh Poojary. Muzik247 Tulu is the official music partner. Produced by Ashok Shetty and Sunil Shetty under the banner of 'Malgudi Talkies', 'Pettkammi' is scheduled to release in July.