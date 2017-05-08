RadioandMusic
The explorer Harshi Mad to now focus on playback singing

MUMBAI: We’ve probably heard a lot of daru songs but when ‘Jagger Bomb’ singer Harshi Mad picked up the mic at Club Drop (Bandra) this Saturday (6 May 2017) the crowd couldn’t help but jump to her latest track ‘Wada Jo Kiya’. It sort of connected with the vibe of the place and the occasion. Harshi picked the venue to celebrate her Birthday and also introduce her latest track ‘Wada Jo Kiya’, a party number. But, this is not all she is looking forward to in the new year, she eyeing Bollywood this time.

The singer started with a few Bollywood party tracks and then introduced her latest hit number ‘Wada Jo Kiya’. The song released while she was on a concert Tour in the US and has already touched five million views on Zee Music in less than two weeks.

Harshi popped some Champaign for everyone and rocked the night away with the crowd and her friends. She kept her promise, “sabko daru pilana padega”, a line from her latest track.

Her friends from the industry Ragini Khanna, Meiyang Chang, Bhaven Dhanak, Neha Mishra, Naman Shaw, Gurinder Seagal and many more partied and had a gala time watching Harshi perform live.

Talking about her latest track the singer stated, “It’s a song for every occasion. I have been performing it on my tour and it has got a good response, so far.” The singer has sung the track with Ramji Gulati who is also happens to be the music composer and lyrics writer of this song.

Check the track here –

Harshi is currently working on her next single ‘Squads Lagake Hips Hilake’. That will most probably release next month. “It’s a fitness cum dance number.  A friend of mine has made this track. Out of all the songs that he played to me this one just stood out,” said Harshi.  Aditya Narayan too is a part of this upcoming single.

Harshi is doing great in the independent space but she is now looking at shifting her focus to Bollywood. The singer has two commercially successful Bollywood tracks in ‘Jager Bomb’ and ‘Raat Saturday Ki Hai’ but she is looking at experimenting more with Bollywood.  “Everyone is making such good songs in Bollywood and I would love to work with all of them. They keep calling me for recording but unfortunately, I am usually out of town. So, I miss on a lot of opportunities. I do a lot of live events and that keeps me busy but I need to take some time off that to focus on playback. I am working on that,” confessed the singer.

Harshi is doing extremely well in the live space with eight to nine shows a month. But, she does not look at this as a stepping stone to a Bollywood success story. In fact, she looks at both these industries as two different entities. “The playback industry is one. The event industry is another and studio recording, albums are different. There are many who become famous because of their cover songs and that’s another division,” explained Harshi who is also working on few cover songs herself.  “I have shot a song in Greece. It’s a mix of ‘Enna Sona’ and ‘Channa Meraya’. I will be releasing it on my YouTube Channel ‘Harshi Mad’ soon.”

The singer is also looking forward to collaborating with British-Asian artiste on a track or two, but she does not have anything concrete to reveal yet. But, the talks are on.

We wish you all the luck with your future endeavours Harshi. 

