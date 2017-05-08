RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2017

Keep calm and show some dance for Bombay Bassment's new EP ‘OK, Dance'

MUMBAI: Formed in 2010, Mumbai-based reggae and urban music outfit Bombay Bassment, known for their high-energy performances, are back with a new EP called ‘OK, Dance’, packed with infectious rhythms and carnivalesque sounds. The five-track EP released on 8 May, exclusively on the music-streaming app, Saavn and will be later available on all major online and streaming platforms.

Today, the band’s line-up consists of Bobkat (Robert Omulo, MC), Ruell (Ruell Barretto, bass) and MajorC (Chandrashekhar Kunder, samples/percussion). Bombay Bassment will also undertake a six-city tour of India, starting from 12 May in Chennai.

In the period of six years down the road, this EP is the band’s third release. The names of the tracks are ‘Yes Yes All’, ‘Put Em Up’, ‘Miss Goody’, ‘Party Party’, and ‘Pump It Up’. In addition, the new release will also be accompanied by a series of gigs around the country for the three-man act through May and June, including appearances in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Delhi.

With fun at the centre of everything they do, Bombay Bassment’s music-making philosophy has seen few changes since 2010. The Mumbai-based urban music act, which has two albums under its belt – Bombay Bassment and Bombay Bassment X FUNC VIP – and even an appearance at Glastonbury to its name in 2016, has earned a reputation for its uninhibited live performances and playful energy that makes hip-shaking compelling. Their new EP, ‘OK, Dance’ delivers on all that Bombay Bassment is known for. The five tracks traverse the lanes of reggae, hip-hop, Afro-beats and street style, and stay true to the theme of the album, delineated in the name. Dance, is what each track is tailored to initiate, and should appeal to fans, and even non-fans, of Bombay Bassment.

“For the EP, as the title suggests, we wanted to make people have a good time, dance!” is Bombay Bassment’s simple explanation behind making the EP.  “Over the years, we’ve figured that our forte is moving the crowds, young and old. We might drop a conscious track or two, but we're in our element when we have an arena packed with people dancing and happily singing along. Our sound has also evolved with time, picking up a more electronically-edged character. That's just a technological thing. We still have acoustic drums and the bass as the foundation but Major C can now throw in more than just old school styled audio samples. OK, Dance is midway between our first and second albums, both are diametric opposites, so we've found that sweet spot between with this EP,” the band added.

Also, listen to this track here: 

