News |  08 May 2017 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

Indian fashion icons and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to gift an indigenous souvenir to Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: With two days to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour, Indian fashion designers and Sarod maestro plan a special indigenous souvenir that will be handed over to the pop icon the very moment he sets his foot in Mumbai. Rohit Bal, Varun Bahl, Anamika Khanna, Krishna Mehta, Amit Aggarwal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manav Gangwani and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan have all come together under one roof to contribute to the beautiful memento for the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker as a warm gesture.

Varun Bahl has personally curated and embellished traditional Indian instruments of the symphony as a gesture of intercultural synergy and India’s hospitality. 

Rohit Bal will be creating a biker jacket in cotton velvet for Justin Bieber. The entire outfit will be handcrafted and hand embroidered with sequins and crystals from Swarovski.

Anamika Khanna will be creating subtle yet stunning piece created is a long floor length jacket that utilises embroidery inspired by tribal India for Justin Bieber’s mother. 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be gifting a bespoke wreath shaped necklace embellished in ornate rubies and marquise diamonds encrusted in platinum and 18k gold to Bieber’s mother. 

Amit Aggarwal is creating a jacket with Khadi with metallic hints with malleable recycled polymer sheet used on the sleeves fusing traditional weaves with industrial waste. 

Krishna Mehta has created an Indo-Western formal shirt with modern, geometric lines with metallic threads.

The master couturier, Manav Gangwani has created special sneakers and caps for the 23-year old pop artist keeping his age and image in mind. The merchandise was conceptualised to reflect what most foreigners know India for, peacock feathers and snake charmers.

As a goodwill gesture Sarod virtuoso and classical music legend, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will also be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy winner.

The promoters have given a chance to young blood - Prasenjit Das who will be creating hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs and Dhruv Kapoor who will be creating an oversized hoodie and Ragini Ahuja who will be creating a bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar and pocket flaps and witty tone graphic tee shirt by Balmedor.

