RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2017 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Brad Pitt was warned off rock music

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Brad Pitt's parents had warned him rock concerts were 'the Devil' but didn't ban him from attending.

The "Moneyball" actor says that he wasn't banned from going to gigs, but was warned off, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I remember going to a few concerts, even though we were told rock shows are the 'Devil', basically. Our parents let us go. They weren't neo about it. But I realised that the reverie and the joy and exuberance, even the aggression, I was feeling at the rock show was the same thing at the revival," Pitt told GQ Style magazine.

"One is Jimmy Swaggart and one is Jerry Lee Lewis, you know? One's God and one's Devil. But it's the same thing. It felt like we were being manipulated. What was clear to me was 'You don't know what you're talking about'," he added.

The actor says that this did not spoil him of "f**k" him up but it led to "some eating questions at a young age."

The 53-year-old actor grew up in a more traditional Christian household, but his parents moved towards a more unorthodox way of worship when he was a teenager.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Brad Pitt rock concerts Gigs
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2016

Armaan Malik unveils his World Tour line-up

MUMBAI: Recently, singer Armaan Malik made an announcement for his fans, where the young sensation shared about his world tour ‘Armaan Malik Live’ beginning from 9 September 2016.Here is the complete line-up of Armaan's word tour.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2016

blueFROG to bid adieu with three days long 'Frog Fest'

MUMBAI: Our heart skipped a beat when we first heard about blueFROG shutting operations at its Lower Parel venue.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2016

blueFROG puts up final countdown with celebration series ‪'The Last Set‬'

MUMBAI: Connoisseurs of music, who are inconsolable as blueFROG (Lower Parel) has begun its countdown to finally down shutters on its Lower Parel premises, have some reason to cheer.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2016

5 music events you can't afford to miss this Friendship Day weekend

MUMBAI: A friend is that someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back when you have forgotten the words.So, do not miss the opportunity to celebrate music and friendship together with best of your pals by dropping in at music events happening around you.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2015

Britney Spears wants to be nanny to Pitt's kids

MUMBAI: Britney Spears says she would love to be the nanny for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children because it seems as though it would be a really "fun" job.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creatread more

Press Releases
Big FM offers zyada music ka vaada with '5 ka 50'

MUMBAI: Big FM, has introduced a contest called ‘5 ka 50’.read more

Press Releases
Gaana brings home the most prestigious global music award from Los Angeles, MUSEXPO' 2017

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music streaming app, has received its first International recogniread more

News
Vivo partners Vh1 for eight international award shows

MUMBAI: Vh1 India once again raises the bar by partnering with leading global smartphone brand Vread more

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Casino Royale' star Daliah Lavi dies at 74

MUMBAI: Singer, actress and model Daliah Lavi, best known for her roles in films like 'Casino Royale' and 'The Silencers', is dead. She was 74. Lavi...read more

2
Tulu movie 'Pettkammi' opens its doors to aspiring singers

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming Tulu movie, 'Pettkammi' are on the lookout for a new talent to sing one of the songs from the movie. On 14 May, the...read more

3
Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled's 'I'm the One' tops the charts

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has done it again! His most recent track with DJ Khaled has topped the charts, making him the world’s record holder for having...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh to perform at IIFA Rocks

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage at the IIFA Rocks event, which will be a prelude to the star-studded award ceremony...read more

5
Sachin and AR Rahman to unveil the Sachin Anthem

MUMBAI: Sachin has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star who is revered across a country,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group