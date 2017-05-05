RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 May 2017 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Parineeti faces singer's worst nightmare

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is facing a 'singer's worst nightmare' as she is experiencing a throat infection just a day before her 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' concert.

Parineeti, currently promoting her forthcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', posted a 34-second video and apologised to journalists who were to interact with her on Friday.

The 28-year-old said: "I am sorry I had to do this video. It is a singer's worst nightmare. I have woken up with no voice today and I am very stressed because tomorrow is the HT Mumbai meeting here and 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' concert and I have to sing for all my fans.

"I am really upset, I have to go home and rest I have no other choice. I am, really sorry to all those journalists who came today to talk to me but I have to rest today to make my voice better for tomorrow so that I can entertain all of you. Thank you guys and see you tomorrow," she added.

Written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy, 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' also features actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is releasing on May 12.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Parineeti Chopra Meri Pyaari Bindu
Related news
News | 05 May 2017

Meri Pyaari Bindu star cast visits Mirchi Studio

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studio is probably one of the busiest radio studios in the city as its often seen hosting celebs. The stars too enjoy hanging out at the Mirchi studio and the latest Bollywood faces captured at the studio are Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2017

Parineeti doesn't need auto tune for singing

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' in the forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", says the song has no auto tune.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2017

Used to sing in trains and collect money, says Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana says he used to perform in express trains from Delhi to Mumbai and collect money during his college days.

read more
News | 04 Apr 2017

Playback singers can't be replaced by actors: Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for a song in her upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', says though actors are going behind the mic to sing more often, they cannot replace playback singers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Tere Rang' Pinky Maidasani's attempt at Sufi

MUMBAI: 'Kikli Kalerdi' singer Pinky Maidasani recently tried her hands at something new and she is extremely excited about its release. Well, this...read more

2
Empire: original soundtrack, Season 3 featuring never-before-heard songs from hit series

MUMBAI: Empire: Original Soundtrack, Season 3, the next musical instalment from the hit series Empire, was released on 28 April. The soundtrack...read more

3
Meri Pyaari Bindu star cast visits Mirchi Studio

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studio is probably one of the busiest radio studios in the city as its often seen hosting celebs. The stars too enjoy hanging...read more

4
Nakash wants to recreate Kishore Kumar's songs

MUMBAI: 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' hitmaker Nakash Aziz says he wants to recreate all the songs of the late Kishore Kumar, known for hits like 'Ek Ladki...read more

5
After 'Kala Chashma', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: YouTube is not just another video sharing platform any longer, it's now the parameter of a music videos success or failure. The songs with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group