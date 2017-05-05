RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 May 2017 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Meri Pyaari Bindu star cast visits Mirchi Studio

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studio is probably one of the busiest radio studios in the city as its often seen hosting celebs. The stars too enjoy hanging out at the Mirchi studio and the latest Bollywood faces captured at the studio are Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

The stars were at the studio to promote their upcoming film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ that is already been in talks for its out-of-the-box movie promotion and trailer release. The tracks of this film too have become the talk of the town.

Also Read: 'Khol Ke Baahein' an inspirational track

Both Ayushmann and Parineeti were seen having some fun time at the Mirchi Studio. They not only entertained the Mirchi listeners, but also the RJs and posed for some lovely pictures

Tags
Radio Mirchi Meri Pyaari Bindu Ayushmann Khurrana Parineeti Chopra Bollywood
Related news
News | 05 May 2017

Parineeti faces singer's worst nightmare

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is facing a 'singer's worst nightmare' as she is experiencing a throat infection just a day before her 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' concert.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for 'Manikarnika'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy that has been a part of the industry for over two decades will be working on the music of ‘Manikarnika’, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

India only country where citizen knows up to three languages and cultures: DEB

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Deb, who released his promising debut solo album 'Tum Gaye Toh' recently, says he cannot stay without music, books and love.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Justin Bieber gets some advice from Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: With two weeks to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour by White Fox India, we got our hands on a video capturing Bollywood diva Sunny Leone giving some serious advice to 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nakash wants to recreate Kishore Kumar's songs

MUMBAI: 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' hitmaker Nakash Aziz says he wants to recreate all the songs of the late Kishore Kumar, known for hits like 'Ek Ladki...read more

2
After 'Kala Chashma', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: YouTube is not just another video sharing platform any longer, it's now the parameter of a music videos success or failure. The songs with...read more

3
Salman's bodyguard appointed for Bieber's security

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been roped in to handle the security for the Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour. Shera, whose...read more

4
Birth Anniversary Special: Facts you should know about Gulshan Kumar

MUMBAI: Gulshan Kumar born on 5 May 1951 was the founder of the music label and movie studio, T-Series. The company is now lead by his younger...read more

5
Sitar performance by Chirag Katti in 'Sursagar'

MUMBAI: Chirag Katti fondly called as 'Sitar Vaadan ka Naya Chirag' (a new star in the field of the sitar) is scheduled to perform in ‘Sursagar’ (A...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group