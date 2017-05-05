Meri Pyaari Bindu star cast visits Mirchi Studio

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studio is probably one of the busiest radio studios in the city as its often seen hosting celebs. The stars too enjoy hanging out at the Mirchi studio and the latest Bollywood faces captured at the studio are Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

The stars were at the studio to promote their upcoming film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ that is already been in talks for its out-of-the-box movie promotion and trailer release. The tracks of this film too have become the talk of the town.

Both Ayushmann and Parineeti were seen having some fun time at the Mirchi Studio. They not only entertained the Mirchi listeners, but also the RJs and posed for some lovely pictures