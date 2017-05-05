Kangana is most versatile actress: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Writer Prasoon Joshi, who is penning the dialogues and lyrics for the upcoming film 'Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi', says he considers the movie's lead actress Kangana Ranaut as the most versatile talent.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmibai, the queen of the Maratha-ruled Jhansi, in the upcoming film, which is slated to release on 27 April 2018. The team was here to launch the poster and unveil the film's release date.

Why was Kangana the perfect choice to play the role of Laxmibai?

"I consider Kangana Ranaut the most versatile actress we have today. She can do any role... But having said that this is the role in my humble opinion, which comes closest to what she is," Joshi told reporters here.

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' scriptwriter says Kangana's 'streak of a rebel' will help her connect with the role of Rani Laxmibai.

V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is known for his notable works like 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', has also written the screenplay of 'Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi'.

He added that Kangana is a 'queen by nature' and so, she makes a perfect choice for the film, directed by Krish.

"She's a queen by nature. She's independent. She's the perfect fit... We can't pick anyone else," Prasad said.

Talking about films being made on patriotism, Joshi said: "Patriotism shouldn't be confined to a few festivals and days. Patriotism is something you live and breathe. It is a feeling. It's not only a very restricted coloured point of view. It's not about my country and symbol... It is also about right and wrong.."

(Source: IANS)