News |  05 May 2017 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Have you listened to these covers of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'?

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' has been moving the hips and feet since its release, but there are several versions of this track that have turned out to be smashing hit.Could you have imagined a Carnatic mix or Bhangra twists to the song? No, right!

After exploring the internet, Radioandmusic.com got its hands on few cover versions, mash-ups, parody and more of the song, and trust us, you will surely get the drift once you hear them.

Check out our picks -

Shape of You - Carnatic Mix (Feat. Aditya Rao)

Shape of you - Hindi cover (Feat. Badal)

Shape of you – Saathiya mix (Bagpipe karaoke cover)

Shape of You - VGo Desi Flip

Shape of You (Hindi Remix) - Hari Ravi + Anil Chitrapu

Shape of You - Live Banned

Shape of You - Flute Cover by Joel (Feat. Tanay, Hemaksh and Dhara)

Shape of You - Urvasi mix (V minor)

Shape of You - Feat. Shuddhi

